Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $870.49 million and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $7.48 or 0.00023091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.78 or 0.03825266 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

