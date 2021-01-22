Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $7.32 or 0.00022611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $851.59 million and $1.10 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.81 or 0.03779479 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 156.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.