Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $317.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $317.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 100.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00579468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.98 or 0.04125914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016240 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

ETHM is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.