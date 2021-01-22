EtherGem Achieves Market Cap of $370,091.76 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. EtherGem has a total market cap of $370,091.76 and approximately $37,177.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00066509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.44 or 0.00583955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.15 or 0.04100186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016487 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

