EtherGem Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,826.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $376,194.91 and $59,826.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00584010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.22 or 0.04339253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017003 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

