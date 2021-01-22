Etheroll (DICE) Market Capitalization Tops $4.39 Million

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Etheroll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etheroll has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $3.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etheroll has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00584865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.83 or 0.04316340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016462 BTC.

About Etheroll

Etheroll (DICE) is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. The official website for Etheroll is etheroll.com . The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Etheroll Coin Trading

Etheroll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etheroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

