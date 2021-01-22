Etherparty Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,534.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $223,847.33 and approximately $20,534.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00572808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.15 or 0.04242557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

