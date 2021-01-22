Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Melissa Reiff Sells 2,000 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Melissa Reiff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,941. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 118.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.32.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.