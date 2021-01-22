Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.32.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $212.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $225.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $686,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,921 shares of company stock worth $29,129,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.2% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 429,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Company boosted its holdings in Etsy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillman Company now owns 885,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,312,586 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $4,651,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $2,756,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $4,285,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.