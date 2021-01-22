EUNO (EUNO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,702.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 6% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $1,702.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.60 or 0.00619605 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000139 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 82.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,098,322,702 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

