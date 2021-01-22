Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.