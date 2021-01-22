Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $846.64. 17,990,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,492,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $802.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,687.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $713.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $101,021,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

