Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,365. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

