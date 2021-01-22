Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,614.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.83. 91,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.59. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $295.89.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

