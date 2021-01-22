Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.35. 865,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,776. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $209.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.39.

