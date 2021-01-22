Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 768 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

ADBE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $472.44. 2,450,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.81. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $226.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

