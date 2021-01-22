Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.84. The company had a trading volume of 829,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,738. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $260.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

