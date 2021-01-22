Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 303,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after acquiring an additional 256,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 213,276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $65.72. 1,642,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

