Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,962 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,046,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463,742. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

