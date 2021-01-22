Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

