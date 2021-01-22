Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Alarm.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Alarm.com worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.00. 415,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,954. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,588 shares of company stock worth $16,294,444. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

