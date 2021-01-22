Evedo Trading Down 19.4% This Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $979,299.97 and $603,715.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00579762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.94 or 0.04253963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016134 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

