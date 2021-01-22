Everex Market Capitalization Achieves $6.81 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Everex has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $2.10 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everex has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00065899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.73 or 0.00568970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.28 or 0.04198383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016480 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

