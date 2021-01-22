Evergreen Advisors LLC Makes New $11.33 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after buying an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.60. 91,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,499. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $101.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.