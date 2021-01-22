Everipedia Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $39.08 million and $5.81 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00051674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00269986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038442 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,349,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,775,814 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

