Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) (LON:EMAN) Shares Gap Down to $126.00

Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) (LON:EMAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $126.00, but opened at $119.50. Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) shares last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 12,680 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £107.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.66.

About Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) (LON:EMAN)

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

