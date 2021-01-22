Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$297.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.28 million.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.69.

TSE EIF opened at C$37.92 on Friday. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$45.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 33.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s payout ratio is 198.43%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

