Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to $39.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.90.

Exchange Income stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $34.17.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

