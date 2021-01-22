ExclusiveCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,980.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $540,397.27 and approximately $5,980.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

