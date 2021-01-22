ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0809 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0809 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $473,551.50 and $2,364.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.30 or 0.01023724 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007907 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

