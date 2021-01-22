Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Decreased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for about 2.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. 3,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,361. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

