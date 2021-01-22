EXMR FDN Hits Market Capitalization of $217,885.75 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $217,885.75 and $186,231.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00581042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.92 or 0.04242925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016743 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.