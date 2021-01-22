Exosis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,235.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $14,802.56 and approximately $1,235.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.58 or 0.03762599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00419291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.96 or 0.01332673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00544932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00414948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00266707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 676,721 coins and its circulating supply is 511,721 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

