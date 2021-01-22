Expanse Price Hits $0.0328 on Top Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $616,648.03 and $1,960.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Expanse has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,124.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.91 or 0.03743194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00415831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.48 or 0.01338828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.97 or 0.00540305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00409463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00262753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

