Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 769.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $94.03 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

