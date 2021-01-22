extraDNA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $121,694.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $429,951.38 and $121,694.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 95.6% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,529.83 or 0.99902427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00024607 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00319690 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.81 or 0.00610246 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00160017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002406 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001961 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00033333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003929 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.