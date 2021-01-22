Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

