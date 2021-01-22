Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

XOM opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.