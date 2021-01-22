EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.89

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $10.32. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 139,064 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $179.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million. Analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares during the period.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.