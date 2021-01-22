F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $0.85 per share for the year.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

FNB stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.