Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.63. Facebook reported earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $12.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,742,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,182,270. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average of $266.23.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

