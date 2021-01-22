Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $272.87 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

