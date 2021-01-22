Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $272.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

