Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $272.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.03. The company has a market cap of $777.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

