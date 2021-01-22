Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,168,744. The firm has a market cap of $777.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day moving average of $266.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 886.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.