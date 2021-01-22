Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Faceter token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $263,655.18 and $314.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

