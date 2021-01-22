Fair Isaac Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Fair Isaac in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.38.

FICO opened at $491.32 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,281 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,730,000 after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 173,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

