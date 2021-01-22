Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.30. Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 871,334 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £6.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) Company Profile (LON:FLX)

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

