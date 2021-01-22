Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Trading Up 5.9%

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 213,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 68,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $958.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1,464.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fanhua by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Fanhua by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fanhua by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fanhua by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

