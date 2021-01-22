FansTime Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One FansTime token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $501,134.89 and approximately $463,095.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FansTime has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

